APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

