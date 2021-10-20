APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,814,000 after acquiring an additional 125,056 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,852,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,106,000 after acquiring an additional 252,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

