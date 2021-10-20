APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Meredith worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upped their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.