APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 425,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 332,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

