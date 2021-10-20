APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 8,800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 471,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

