APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,051 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

