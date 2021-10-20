APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,276 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $415.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

