APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

