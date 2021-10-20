APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,595 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE XPEV opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a PE ratio of -33.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

