APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 14,300 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

