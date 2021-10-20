APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,600 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CarMax by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in CarMax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CarMax by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

