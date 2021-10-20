APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

