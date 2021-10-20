APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $56,119,688. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $508.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.