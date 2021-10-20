APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $330.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average is $311.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.17.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.