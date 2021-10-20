API3 (API3) Price Reaches $4.93 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. API3 has a total market cap of $182.14 million and $9.41 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00007486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.