APIX One Day Volume Tops $649,449.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. APIX has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $649,449.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.