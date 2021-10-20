apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.39 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $591,460.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00190650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

