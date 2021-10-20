Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 71.7% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $106.20 million and $10.94 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 71.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00091758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00365820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00034336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

