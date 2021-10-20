AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Position Lifted by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the period. AppHarvest comprises 1.8% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.32% of AppHarvest worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60.

APPH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 15,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,022. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

