Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.29. 963,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.