Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

