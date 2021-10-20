Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.