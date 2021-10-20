Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $6.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

