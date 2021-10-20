Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 128,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,547. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

