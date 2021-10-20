AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $112.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $95.66, with a volume of 1811609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 381,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,305 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.