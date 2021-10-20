AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Critical Contrast

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.45 $76.54 million ($0.19) -22.21 AppLovin $1.45 billion 24.55 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TrueCar and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 37.24%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $88.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than AppLovin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AppLovin beats TrueCar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

