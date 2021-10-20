Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,545 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at about $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

