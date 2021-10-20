Apron Network (APN) Price Tops $0.0634 on Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $911,453.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

