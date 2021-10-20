AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $817.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.34 million and the highest is $835.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,276,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,844,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

