Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Aptiv worth $244,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

