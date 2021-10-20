Aragon Court Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $34.31 million and $123,768.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

