Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 614.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 323,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

