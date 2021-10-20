Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

