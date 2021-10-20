Archetype Wealth Partners Acquires 4,923 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.62. 206,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

