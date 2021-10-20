Archetype Wealth Partners Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archetype Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 413,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

