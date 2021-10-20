Archetype Wealth Partners Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.62. 206,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,031. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.