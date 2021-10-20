Archetype Wealth Partners Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,642 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.