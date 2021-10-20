Archetype Wealth Partners Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.55. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

