Archetype Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 15,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

