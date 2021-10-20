Archetype Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. 37,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,669. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

