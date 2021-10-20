Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases 746 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $10,345,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. 1,405,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.