Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 23,532 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

