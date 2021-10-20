Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Cliffwater LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 349,287 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.