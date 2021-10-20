Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

