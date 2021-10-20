ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00067252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.97 or 0.99840971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.28 or 0.06203117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021076 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

