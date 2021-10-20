Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Argon has a market cap of $6.17 million and $449,538.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,277,787 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

