Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNGF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.