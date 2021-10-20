Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as high as C$3.30. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 847,790 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

