Arion (ARION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $67,914.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,836,351 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

