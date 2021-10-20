Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.45% of Arista Networks worth $124,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,617,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $389.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.51. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

